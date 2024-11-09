Will’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Sleuthing Spanish Solar
Monday's blackout was an accident waiting to happen
Apr 30
•
Will Bates
18
Share this post
Will’s Substack
Sleuthing Spanish Solar
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Coal 2025
The 'War on Coal' was all but over. And then…
Apr 10
•
Will Bates
4
Share this post
Will’s Substack
Coal 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
CO₂ goes into rehab
'Dangerous pollutant' for the EPA no more?
Feb 24
•
Will Bates
7
Share this post
Will’s Substack
CO₂ goes into rehab
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
A smog of ineptitude still hovers over L.A.
Some unanswered questions about the fires
Jan 20
•
Will Bates
6
Share this post
Will’s Substack
A smog of ineptitude still hovers over L.A.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Fire This Time
A few quick thoughts about Los Angeles
Jan 10
•
Will Bates
2
Share this post
Will’s Substack
The Fire This Time
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The strange economics of solar
The market has a message for California: Enough, already!
Jan 3
•
Will Bates
90
Share this post
Will’s Substack
The strange economics of solar
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2024
Hamilton's Start-Up
Inventing industrial policy.
Nov 9, 2024
•
Will Bates
1
Share this post
Will’s Substack
Hamilton's Start-Up
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 2024
Semiconductor Chinoiseries
Part 1. Trade wars are hard to win
Aug 29, 2024
•
Will Bates
2
Share this post
Will’s Substack
Semiconductor Chinoiseries
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
July 2024
Follies francese
In which I try to make sense of European politics
Jul 19, 2024
•
Will Bates
2
Share this post
Will’s Substack
Follies francese
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
SCOTUS 1, Administrative State 0
The 'Chevron deference' -- may it rest in peace -- as a schooling in American history.
Jul 2, 2024
•
Will Bates
4
Share this post
Will’s Substack
SCOTUS 1, Administrative State 0
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2024
Draining the other swamp
Turfing the Greens out of Brussels
Jun 10, 2024
•
Will Bates
20
Share this post
Will’s Substack
Draining the other swamp
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2024
Going micro to save US nuclear
Forget the grid. Power data centers.
May 30, 2024
•
Will Bates
21
Share this post
Will’s Substack
Going micro to save US nuclear
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Will Bates
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts